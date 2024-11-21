Lethal Company wins Best Early Access Game at The Golden Joystick Awards 2024

The votes are in, and the winner of the Golden Joystick Awards' Best Early Access Game prize this year is Lethal Company.

While we often celebrate the games that essentially launch feature complete, this prize is for the promising experiences still forming based on the player feedback to what's on show thus far. And what a year to celebrate. Over the past 12 months, we've seen the likes of Hades 2 and Palworld launch to plenty of praise. It's the co-op horror that went viral for inspiring some of the goofiest antics we've seen, though, that's taken the prize. Here are all the nominees:

Enshrouded

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Hades 2

Manor Lords

Lethal Company (winner)

Palworld

The short-and-sweet premise of Lethal Company is that you travel with a squad to abandoned moons to gather scrap to sell to the Company. The thing is, though, you're not alone on those moons. Even if you manage to avoid getting yeeted into the depths of space for failing to meet a quota, it's likely only a matter of time until you fall victim to one of the many beasties or environmental hazards that lay in wait. It's great stuff.

Another joy is the content that's made its way into the game over the past year. At one point, the solo developer, Zeekers, behind Lethal Company "added something into the game because it’s funny” before threatening to make it “an entire thing.” Other highlights include the most literal arachnophobia mode we've seen and the most chaotic dev plan of all time – that is, updates that "feel like I broke into an alien zoo and released all the animals."

Zeekers is currently taking a break from the game to focus on an "open-world, auditory text-based adventure," though we can't wait to see what's next when they're ready.

It's no wonder Lethal Company gives any of the best horror games a run for their money.