Lethal Company creator shares the most chaotic dev plan of all time: "I really want content updates to feel like I broke into an alien zoo and released all the animals"

You'd best hold onto your space helmets, as judging by comments made by Lethal Company's creator, things are about to get even wilder in the co-op scarefest.

Back in January, solo developer Zeekerss revealed plans to add "lots of new creatures and map variation" to Lethal Company's next major patch, Version 50. Now, in a post on Twitter, the developer has given an update on its development as well as more of an idea as to what to expect.

"I'm distracted by my life right now," Zeekerss explains, "but I have Version 50 slowly cooking." They add that if they wanted to, they could release the update right away but are instead opting to hold it back so they can add more to it. "I could release it now, but I want it to be really substantial," they share.

What's more, this approach of releasing more sizeable updates less often could be one the developer adopts going forward. "I'm starting to think it may be better for all updates to be bigger and less frequent," they add.

Oh look at that, 30% off! https://t.co/cdg4ioaUjKI'm distracted by my life right now, but I have Version 50 slowly cooking. I could release it now, but I want it to be really substantial. I'm starting to think it may be better for all updates to be bigger and less frequentFebruary 9, 2024 See more

As for the content itself, Zeekerss says in a follow-up tweet, "I really want content updates to Lethal Company to feel like I broke into an alien zoo and released all the animals." This suggests we could be on the run from a host of exotic entities eager to tear us to ribbons in the not-to-distant future, which sounds brilliantly thrilling and utterly terrifying.

For those unaware, Lethal Company tasks you and your buddies with gathering scrap from abandoned moons... well abandoned except for the deadly traps, environmental hazards, and terrifying monsters littered throughout. It's a setup that offers plenty of opportunity for goofy antics, and the game's popularity saw it claim the title of the highest-rated release of 2023 on Steam. In a year that saw heavy hitters like Baldur's Gate 3 and Resident Evil 4 arrive on the scene, that's no mean feat.

If you're curious as to what all the fuss is about, then there's no better time to get on board as Lethal Company is currently 30% off on Steam, meaning that from now until February 15, it can be scooped up for $6.99 / £5.95 rather than the regular price of $9.99 / £8.50.

