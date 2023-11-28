Lethal Company is going viral thanks to some of the goofiest antics I've seen this year

One of my favorite indicators that Lethal Company is popping off right now isn’t the fact that the co-op horror game is the highest-rated Steam release of 2023; it’s the goofy clips across Twitter and TikTok that show you exactly why.

Lethal Company is a Steam Early Access game that blends horror, survival, and exploration elements. You and the gang are tasking the scavenging abandoned moons to sell scrap to the ‘Company.’ While you’d assume the name Lethal Company relates to the monsters you come across, my Twitter and TikTok feeds suggest it actually refers to your party.

My favorite clip thus far involves a player getting bonked by a ladder, mainly for how their character ragdolls after. It’s not the only time someone falls short of a ladder, either, as someone tried to use one to escape some slime, only for someone else to make them regret it.

Then there are the outright betrayals. What’s a co-op game if someone doesn’t go against the fabric of the game entirely?

It’s not all evil tactics and betrayal, though. Lethal Company offers plenty of opportunity for general shenanigans that line up perfectly for some of the goofiest guys you’ll see across the internet.

Stunning. It looks like there's plenty of new content on the way, too. Speaking on Steam, developer Zeekerss says that the current focus will be new goodies and flattening the odd bug.

"While fixing bugs here and there, I am going to focus on mainly adding new content, cycling between new creatures, items/upgrades, and decorations," they say. "I am unsure if updates to Lethal Company should happen weekly or every other week. I think it won't have a rigid schedule but a usual pace you'll come to know. I don't want the game to grow too stale from a tiny, constant drip feed of updates; I want to release updates that have a nice handful of new things to discover each time, so you can come back and be surprised."

You can pick up Lethal Company on Steam now.

