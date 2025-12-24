Bloober Team CEO says the studio's mystery Nintendo-exclusive horror game is Resident Evil and Silent Hill-inspired, but adds a never-before-seen "bold twist" "that could only exist on Nintendo hardware"

Bloober Team has yet to officially reveal Project M, its upcoming Nintendo platform-exclusive horror game, but that hasn't stopped the studio's CEO, Piotr Babieno from dropping the odd detail here and there. Quietly announced in July 2024, we haven't heard a whole lot about the game itself beyond the fact that it's "extremely important" to Bloober Team's release slate, so I'm happy to finally be able to share an update from the studio itself.

Talking to Nintendo Insider, Babieno sounded incredibly eager to share Project M's big picture, and indeed, if it's as grand as he makes it sound, this could be something really special.

"You have no idea how hard it is for me not to reveal what Project M truly is—but for now, it's still too early to talk about it. We're confident that we'll be able to share the first details very soon.

"What I can say is this: fans of Resident Evil, Silent Hill, Limbo, and Eternal Darkness will immediately feel at home. That said, Project M introduces a bold twist—one that no horror game has ever explored before. This is a vision that could only exist on Nintendo hardware."

One of my favorite horror games ever is Zombi U, in large part due to the way that it utilizes the Wii U's second screen to build tension, and I really hope Piotr is teasing a similarly genius gameplay gimmick with Project M. He must be referring to the Switch 2's second screen and/or mouse functionality, as the handheld is outclassed in terms of raw performance by PlayStation and Xbox, but there's no telling if it'll end up being a lame gimmick or something more exciting. Thankfully, it doesn't sound like it'll be long before we learn the specifics.

Babieno has previously said he wants to bring back the "gold time" of GameCube horror classics like Resident Evil 4 and Eternal Darkness.