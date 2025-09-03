Silent Hill 2 remake studio boss says new game Cronos is on Switch 2 because he wants to bring back the "gold time" of GameCube horror classics like Resident Evil 4

It's not enough to simply rehabilitate Silent Hill 2 with a remake, or produce a sci-fi slime ball like Cronos: The New Dawn, which is out on September 5 – Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno is having restless dreams of the GameCube and wants Nintendo to rush into a new age of survival horror.

"I'm trying to make my personal dreams come true," Babieno tells The Game Business after being asked why Cronos: The New Dawn is launching – among other, more typical platforms like PS5 – on Switch 2. "I am a huge Nintendo fan from the very beginning. I've grown with Nintendo consoles. The most important horrors, like Eternal Darkness, Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 4, were available on Nintendo Gamecube. It was like a gold time for Nintendo fans, and in some way, we would like to be the one to open the new story for Nintendo right now."

Babieno teases that "we have some plans" related to Nintendo, though "we are not able to share our vision for the future yet." In any case, "definitely Nintendo fans could take a look at Bloober Team."

For now, let it be known that everyone from horror publisher Blumhouse (to be expected) to Pokemon (what the hell?) is wading out into dark waters of the late '90s, early 2000s horror with creepy games inspired by the crunchy graphics of that generation of consoles, including GameCube.

"I'm expecting that some more new companies will decide to create horror games as well," Babieno says. And for good reason: "I think that horror is the answer for something which we don't know. So always, when there are some global climate changes, some crises, wars, and so on, horror is going stronger. This is the history of horror."

