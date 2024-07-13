Is this Nintendo's mystery horror game? Maybe not, but it is an "extremely important" new Switch game from Silent Hill 2 remake dev Bloober Team
Bloober Team says Project M is a "big development challenge"
Layers of Fear and Silent Hill 2 remake developer Bloober Team has quietly revealed that it's working on something called Project M for Nintendo Switch, and I'm perhaps irresponsibly wondering if it has anything to do with the mysterious horror project Nintendo just revealed this week.
I mean, the timing is interesting to say the least, right? Nintendo surprise-drops a teaser for what looks like its first full-blown horror game in ages, and almost exactly at the same time, Bloober Team reveals a horror project for Switch.
Bloober CEO Piotr Babieno recently told Polish newswire PAP Biznes (machine translation via Rely on Horror) that the "first announcements" of Project M will come "later this year," and that the project will "open our second-party portfolio under the Broken Mirror Games brand."
And while the budget for Project M is "significantly smaller" than games released under Bloober Team proper, the studio still views it as "extremely important due to our long-term plans," with Babieno adding, "We are working on it in cooperation with the world's best game creators for Nintendo platforms, so we cannot afford to create just a decent game." Babieno also said Project M is "a big development challenge due to its uniqueness."
Let's pump the brakes a bit. Bloober Team is opening up a second-party brand, Project M is its debut project, and it's being worked on by prominent developers for release on Switch. I'm cautious to infer too much from these quotes as they haven't been human-translated and thus could lack necessary context, and the message is a bit vague to begin with, but at first blush that all seems like pretty big news for a major developer to drop without an associated international reveal.
Regardless of the coincidental timing, there's no firm evidence that Project M is Nintendo's Emio horror game. Meanwhile, Bloober Team is gunning for the finish line with the Silent Hill 2 remake set to release on PS5 and PC on October 8.
