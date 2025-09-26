Getting Hades 2 House Soot is pretty annoying as you can only collect it after you roll credits, and that means finishing the game first. The reagent is crucial for waking Hypnos with one last End to Deepest Slumber draught, which means you probably want to find some ASAP to wrap up Hades 2 and finally get the Soundest of Sleepers prophecy crossed off your Fated List. It's even trickier to get than Hades 2 Thalamus seeds, and that's really saying something. Here's how to get House Soot in Hades 2, including when and where you'll receive it and how to put it to good use!

How to get House Soot in Hades 2

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

House Soot is given to Melinoe by Hades, her father, in exchange for some Hades 2 Nectar after beating the game and seeing the True Ending (Mel's task will be complete and the credits will have rolled).

You'll find Hades in his usual chamber in Tartarus while doing an Underworld run, along with Persephone, his wife. Give Hades the Nectar and you'll be rewarded with the Jewelled Pom Keepsake and a strange dust bunny. That's your House Soot! It's important to note that, as far as I know, you will only ever get (or need) one House Soot in Hades 2, much like Entropy and Gigaros.



Next time you return to the Crossroads, you'll be able to use the House Soot to brew up a third and final End to Deepest Slumber draught, which will help you rouse Hypnos once and for all. After going back through the many layers of his dreams to wake each version of the god, Hypnos will startle awake and leave the Crossroads in a hurry. It's a shame, but at least that's one more Fated List item you don't need to worry about!



