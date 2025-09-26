How to get Hades 2 Soot and what to use it for
You need House Soot to wake Hypnos in Hades 2, but it can only be retrieved from Hades himself in the endgame
Getting Hades 2 House Soot is pretty annoying as you can only collect it after you roll credits, and that means finishing the game first. The reagent is crucial for waking Hypnos with one last End to Deepest Slumber draught, which means you probably want to find some ASAP to wrap up Hades 2 and finally get the Soundest of Sleepers prophecy crossed off your Fated List. It's even trickier to get than Hades 2 Thalamus seeds, and that's really saying something. Here's how to get House Soot in Hades 2, including when and where you'll receive it and how to put it to good use!
How to get House Soot in Hades 2
House Soot is given to Melinoe by Hades, her father, in exchange for some Hades 2 Nectar after beating the game and seeing the True Ending (Mel's task will be complete and the credits will have rolled).
You'll find Hades in his usual chamber in Tartarus while doing an Underworld run, along with Persephone, his wife. Give Hades the Nectar and you'll be rewarded with the Jewelled Pom Keepsake and a strange dust bunny. That's your House Soot! It's important to note that, as far as I know, you will only ever get (or need) one House Soot in Hades 2, much like Entropy and Gigaros.
Next time you return to the Crossroads, you'll be able to use the House Soot to brew up a third and final End to Deepest Slumber draught, which will help you rouse Hypnos once and for all. After going back through the many layers of his dreams to wake each version of the god, Hypnos will startle awake and leave the Crossroads in a hurry. It's a shame, but at least that's one more Fated List item you don't need to worry about!
Jasmine is a staff writer at GamesRadar+. Raised in Hong Kong and having graduated with an English Literature degree from Queen Mary, University of London in 2017, her passion for entertainment writing has taken her from reviewing underground concerts to blogging about the intersection between horror movies and browser games. Having made the career jump from TV broadcast operations to video games journalism during the pandemic, she cut her teeth as a freelance writer with TheGamer, Gamezo, and Tech Radar Gaming before accepting a full-time role here at GamesRadar. Whether Jasmine is researching the latest in gaming litigation for a news piece, writing how-to guides for The Sims 4, or extolling the necessity of a Resident Evil: CODE Veronica remake, you'll probably find her listening to metalcore at the same time.
