Veteran GTA dev says Rockstar should make a GTA 4 remaster, but "it would be better" if it was a "quality remaster" this time

A fan-made GTA Vice City mod that ports the game to GTA 4 had its YouTube page taken down by Take-Two, and while a former Rockstar dev says it's just doing what companies do, it would be better if it made quality remakes itself.

Last week, the YouTube channel that was sharing videos about Vice City: Nextgen Edition was taken down by Take-Two and the modders released the mod as a free standalone download in retaliation. They're based in Russia, so it seems like it will be difficult for Rockstar to do anything about the mod itself.

This comes shortly after the company also shut down a mod that aimed to port GTA 4 into GTA 5, named The Liberty City preservation project . Ex-Rockstar developer Obbe Vermeij tweets: "Take2/R* are a commercial company. They will take down mods that interfere with their business interests [...] The Liberty City preservation project would interfere with a possible GTA 4 remaster. (No idea whether they’re working on that. I think they should)."

I agree. I've been wanting to return to GTA 4 for some time now, but the thought of having to reconnect my PS3 and its tiny controllers or get a terrible PC port annoys me. I also don't know if I trust Rockstar to make a decent remake. Just look at how bad the Definitive Edition was for GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas.

I agree. It would be better if R* did quality remasters of their classic games.January 25, 2025

One person replies: "What irritates me and I believe irritates other players is that this fan mod is literally what we wanted in the GTA trilogy, man, it's impressive, it's bizarre to think that no one at Rockstar thought of this, they preferred to release a simple remaster without updating."

Vermeij agrees, adding, "It would be better if R* did quality remasters of their classic games." It's a shame Rockstar takes this approach, because companies like Bethesda seem more than happy to let people get on with modding games, even if some developers find the practice bittersweet.

