Enormous GTA 5 mod adds GTA 4's Liberty City as a fully functional map, with a working subway, traffic, and even the notorious swing set glitch

We've been waiting so long for GTA 6 that we've now been given the next best thing to a GTA 4 remake, all thanks to this enormous GTA 5 mod that's revived and revitalized Liberty City.

The mod is called The Liberty City Preservation Project, and it does exactly what its name suggests by bringing back the whole Liberty City map to explore and get lost in. As well as the locations themselves, it also aims to include all manner of other things like pedestrians, vehicles, radio stations, and more. This even includes the notorious swing glitch, which veteran GTA 4 players might remember launching their car into the stratosphere if they happened to drive into one. It's basically a feature of Liberty City at this point, right?

even the swingset glitch works, sometimes pic.twitter.com/XvApJf40DlDecember 31, 2024

Dangerous play equipment aside, the mod is already getting heaps of praise for its attention to detail, with one player on Twitter writing: "It's AMAZING, it has a working subway network, the police and ambient traffic are faithful and it's so polished. Amazing work to the team of devs who worked on this!"

There's a new mod on the block for GTAV "Liberty City Preservation Project", I tried out the mod. It's AMAZING, it has a working subway network, the police and ambient traffic are faithful and it's so polished. Amazing work to the team of devs who worked on this! pic.twitter.com/aLLtOMvwscDecember 31, 2024

It's still a work in progress, but the mod already works seamlessly in the regular ol' single-player version of GTA 5, as well as the multiplayer mod FiveM, although in the latter Liberty City replaces Los Santos due to limitations. Some things are still being improved – a frequently asked questions post in the mod's Discord server warns: "You will encounter some fragment props without collisions because they are yet to be properly restored. Most interiors have not been improved therefore some entities will be rotated or placed wrong and have poor lighting."

For a free mod, the scale of the project is absolutely enormous – if over 11 years in Los Santos has got you feeling a bit fed up with GTA 5's open world, this looks like a genuinely brilliant alternative. You can find the mod itself on the team's Discord server , but as with any unofficial content, proceed with caution with any downloads.

