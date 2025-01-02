GTA 6 will be "worth waiting for" says CEO of Rockstar owner, who teases that "we really focus on presenting something to the audience that they just haven't seen before"

Unless it gets hit with a delay, GTA 6 is officially scheduled to grace our screens later this year, and the CEO of Rockstar Games owner Take-Two Interactive is teasing that it'll be "worth waiting for."

In a recent interview with content creator Conner Mather on YouTube (below), CEO Strauss Zelnick speaks about the success of the Take-Two, which serves as the parent of the studios behind GTA, Red Dead Redemption, Borderlands, and more. Supporting the company's creative teams is a massive part of its overall efforts – Zelnick says "we insist that they follow their passion," and adds that the company is "very well capitalized so we have the ability to support big, broad visions."

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick on Gaming, GTA, and Life-Changing Advice for Young People - YouTube Watch On

On top of that, Take-Two hasn't annualized any of its non-sports entertainment franchises, which means that we can't expect to get a brand new GTA or Red Dead Redemption release every year (and don't we know it). This decision means "we have the ability to invest over a long period of time to do something really spectacular, and it's been that approach that really has led to our success," even if some analysts were critical of it at first.

"We think that the combination of investing heavily in the creative aspects of what we do and also letting the audiences anticipate a release, sometimes for a long time , is why our intellectual properties have proven to be so durable," he continues. "Unlike many of our competitors, every one of our releases inside a franchise has done better than the prior release – this has been true for like 20 years – and in most instances that isn't the case in the video game business. In most cases you'll see a steady decline release after release, but that isn't the case with us because we take our time and we really focus on presenting something to the audience that they just haven't seen before."

Seemingly, this also means that Rockstar Games' next big release is one that we can seriously look forward to. Later in the interview, Zelnick is asked how he'd sum up GTA 6 in a few words, to which he states: "I would say I think it'll be extraordinary and worth waiting for." He later reiterates: "I think it'll be breathtaking."

For now, we'll just have to take his word for it, but hopefully it won't be too much longer before we can judge for ourselves.

