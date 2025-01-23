Red Dead Redemption 2 star Roger Clark has seen your GTA 6 trailer 2 theories and would like you to stop: "You haven’t the first f***ing clue and it’s beyond obvious now"

As GTA 6 fans continue to post theories and hearsay over when the next trailer will finally drop, Red Dead Redemption 2 star Roger Clark is begging everyone to stop as "you haven't the first f***ing clue."

In the absence of official information from Rockstar, fans are often left to fill the void with theories about when the next thing will come along. That's not particularly new, and plenty of former Rockstar devs have said the tradition is now part of the song and dance. It certainly doesn't help, though, that the only trailer we've got for GTA 6 came out over a year ago.

Over the past months, we've seen numerous theories – typically tied to GTA Online – that hinge on Rockstar teasing the release date of GTA 6's second trailer. Most recently, fans took notice of a GTA Online promo tweet that displayed an array of numbers, with a '2' singled out particularly. You could take that as a reference to GTA 6 trailer 2, and then you could add up the rest of the numbers and get a 30, and then you could speculate that Thursday, January 30, 2025, is the release date. After all, Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5 were revealed on a Thursday.

It might sound out there, though I imagine plenty take some encouragement that the release date for the first GTA 6 trailer was found in GTA Online – so someone did have a theory that turned out correct. Regardless, not all those theories are correct, and some fall into 'my uncle works at Rockstar territory.' Regardless, Clark isn't having any of it.

"Please stop guessing when GTA 6 trailer two is dropping," he says. "Please. You haven’t the first f***ing clue and it’s beyond obvious now."

I guess many of us need that new trailer for one reason or another.

As some analysts "hope" GTA 6 will normalize $100 games, one Baldur's Gate 3 dev points out that "prices haven't risen with inflation."