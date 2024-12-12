As Rockstar continues to give nothing away about GTA 6, notoriously chatty Vice City and San Andreas dev thinks "secrecy is a good thing" as knowing too much "ruins the experience"

Since its first and only trailer over a year ago, Rockstar has refused to show us any more of the enigma that is GTA 6 . While everyone has been begging for a fresh look at it, however, one particularly talkative former Rockstar dev suggests that the lack of information "really works" overall

Obbe Vermeij served as Rockstar Games' technical director between 1995 and 2009, with credits on GTA 3, Vice City, San Andreas, and GTA 4. While he's not been at the studio for some time now, he's very open when it comes to giving away information about his time there and his work on those classic installments – so much so that other Rockstar devs previously prompted him to shut his entire blog down after revealing details about cancelled games. With that in mind, when he was asked on Twitter about what he made of the studio's continued level of secrecy, he shared some interesting (but rather ironic) thoughts on the matter.

"With upcoming games I think secrecy is a good thing. Knowing too much about a game long before it comes out ruins the experience," Vermeij argues . "A good example is the new Indiana Jones game. They kept a low profile and didn't do a lot of marketing. Then when the game comes out it is surprising and fresh.

"This really works for R* with GTA 6," he continues. "Because there is not much info out there, anticipation grows and when the game comes out it will be truly exciting."

Although Vermeij is all for the studio remaining quiet when it comes to its upcoming releases, he suggests it "could be a bit more relaxed when it comes to the older games," adding: "It would be nice to hear a bit more from the people still at R* that worked on them." Considering his own stance on sharing details from the days of old, it's definitely not surprising to hear him say this.

Overall though, this is a similar sort of stance as one recently shared by former Rockstar dev Mike York, who worked as an animator on GTA 5. He recently spoke on his YouTube channel about how Rockstar's secrecy is "a really cool tactic, in a sense," since it creates a sense of "mystery" and prompts fans to discuss things amongst themselves without the studio even having to do anything. This also leads to the "really cool theories" fans come up with about existing in-game secrets, as well as conspiracies about when the next GTA 6 trailer will be released, he argues.

Publishers are reportedly waiting to see if GTA 6 is actually launching in 2025 before they set their own release dates so they can stay far away from Rockstar.