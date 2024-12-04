A year on from GTA 6's first and only trailer, fans are convinced there's finally a new teaser hiding in the latest GTA Online update art

Folks, we made it – a whole year has passed since the release of the first GTA 6 trailer. We may be an entire calendar year closer to the launch of Rockstar Games' upcoming blockbuster, but with no other trailers to tide us over in the meantime, Grand Theft Auto fans are getting rather hungry.

So hungry, in fact, that they're now convinced that a teaser has been tucked away in the upcoming update for GTA Online , titled Agents of Sabotage. And to be honest, looking at it? They might be right. As highlighted by Twitter user @TGGonYT, in the background of the key art for the upcoming update, you can spot a statue that perfectly resembles the 'Hidden Package' statues found around GTA: Vice City. This same statue can be spotted on a desk in the GTA Online trailer itself, too, at the 10-second mark. With GTA 6 set to take us all back to Vice City, it does seem like it could be a nod towards the location.

FIRST GTA 6 TEASER IN THE NEW GTA ONLINE DLC!Actually pretty cool :) pic.twitter.com/XdYIZvbX66December 3, 2024

Over on YouTube, content creator ZacCoxTV also notes that in the update's trailer, a different, egg-shaped statue can be spotted on the same aforementioned desk, which seems to resemble a literal Easter egg found in Vice City. The link here doesn't seem quite as strong as it does with the Hidden Package statue (which, it's worth noting, also appears in GTA: San Andreas on the outside of the Tiki Theater), but even so.

Obviously, it's debatable whether Rockstar Games is trying to outright tease GTA 6, or if it's simply sprinkling in some throwbacks to our original Vice City romp, but you can't really blame anyone for connecting the dots here. Does it give away literally anything about what GTA 6 could contain, or what its release date might be? No. But a year since its only trailer, we'll take what we can get. At least people aren't trying to predict new announcements with the moon anymore.

