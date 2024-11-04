Desperate GTA 6 fans give up on predicting the elusive action-adventure game's release date through normal means, instead resort to astrology

Grand Theft Auto players have been suffering. When Rockstar Games released a trailer for GTA 6 in 2023, fans were grateful that the developer was giving them something — anything! — to relieve the 10-year dry spell that followed GTA 5's debut in 2013. But a single trailer with no release date can only satisfy rapacious fans for so long, so they've taken to consulting the stars for help.

"Rockstar Games has potentially teased GTA 6 trailer two’s [release] date in a picture they posted featuring a moon in the waning gibbous phase," a GTA 6 countdown account writes on Twitter , "which occurs on November 22nd."

Like medieval peasants and the centuries of despairing lovers before them, GTA 6 fans have given up on patience and are now channeling longing into psychic prediction. I only hope, for their sake, that GTA 6 isn't a Gemini.

But, just as some people maintain that French seer Nostradamus anticipated things like AI and McDonald's way back in the 16th century, GTA 6 fans think there might be some truth in connecting the crime sim to the moon.

"Previously, trailer one was also teased in a similar way last year that turned out to be true," GTA 6 Countdown continues on Twitter . They attach an image Rockstar posted on September 29, 2023, in which two GTA Online characters stand in front of a waning moon, along with a calendar indicating that the real-life moon was waning on December 1, 2023, when the release date for the first trailer was announced.

Except… there were plenty of waning gibbous moons between September 29 and December 1, and Rockstar initially planned to release GTA 6's first trailer on December 5.

"Bro is losing his mind," says one popular reply . Palm reading might be more effective.

