Former GTA 6 designer says the open world sequel will "blow people away" and "people will be talking about it for ages" because Rockstar has "raised the bar again"

Former Rockstar game designer Ben Hinchliffe says GTA 6 is going to blow you away with how realistic it is.

As spotted by Dexerto, Hinchliffe appeared on the GTAVIoclock podcast (timestamped here), and at one point was asked about GTA 6, which he worked on before leaving Rockstar and founding his own studio, Just Add Water Development, in May 2022.

"I think just seeing, when I left, where it was, and playing that final version and how much, if anything, has changed – how much things have changed," he said when asked what he's most excited about in GTA 6. "Obviously, I was privy to a lot of new things, content and story and stuff, so I'd just love to know how that's evolved and how it's come out the other end."

Hinchliffe was then asked what he reckons fans will be most "surprised" by when they play GTA 6, and he suggested it'll be the evolution in the game's realism compared to previous Rockstar projects.

"Yeah, I mean, you only have to look at how every game Rockstar has done has evolved in some way. You could argue that every element of the game moves forward in terms of it feeling more realistic and people acting and behaving more realistic as every game is iterated through each cycle.

"So, I just think it will blow people away. It will sell an absolute ton as it always does. People will be talking about it for ages afterwards just like they did with GTA 5 and, yeah, I'm really, really excited for people to get their hands on it and play it, just because I think [Rockstar] has raised the bar again. They always do, and they have done again on GTA 6."

Another Rockstar veteran, Obbe Vermeij, recently made similar comments, saying the studio can take its sweet time with GTA 6 because "there is no competition to worry about" and the game "will sell for 10+ years" anyway.

GTA 6 is currently set to release in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

