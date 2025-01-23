GTA Online Yuanbao locations and where to find all 36 ingots

GTA Online Yuanbao is a fresh collectible that has been introduced for the Lunar New Year celebrations, with these small metal ingots that symbolize prosperity and wealth being hidden across Los Santos and Blaine County. Unlike some of the other collectibles available in GTA Online that feature up to a hundred items to track down, there are only 36 Yuanbao to find, making this task a lot more manageable. Still, it's only an easy assignment if you know where to look for them, so to get earning GTA$, RP, and an exclusive outfit, here's where to find all of the Yuanbao in GTA Online.

How to find GTA Online Yuanbao (Image: © Rockstar Games) The GTA Online Yuanbao collectibles are small metal ingots, and as you can see from the image above they're not much to look at, so you'll need to keep your eyes peeled. These 36 items can appear anywhere from seats and walls to the rooftops of buildings, so be prepared to search each area until you locate them. As you get closer to a GTA Online Yuanbao location you'll hear percussion music getting louder and your pad will start vibrating, so use these cues to hone in on exactly where it is. Once you've found it, follow the prompt to grab the collectible and receive your reward, along with a count of how many you've now found.

GTA Online Yuanbao locations

Click to expand full map (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

I've tagged all 36 GTA Online Yuanbao locations on the map above, and while many of them are dotted around Los Santos you will also need to travel north around Blaine County to pick up the rest. As is usually the case with collectibles, the best approach is to jump into an Invite Only lobby so you can safely move around with interruptions, then use a helicopter or ideally an Oppressor Mk II to quickly hop from one location to the next. While there's an in-game counter to tell you how many Yuanbao you've collected so far, it doesn't say which ones they are, so I recommend you save a copy of this map and use that to mark them off as you go. If you're really struggling to find a particular Yuanbao, there's now a Collectible Scanner you can purchase for the Terrorbyte to ping their locations when nearby, or you can refer to this interactive map from GTAWeb.

What are the GTA Online Yuanbao rewards?

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

For each GTA Online Yuanbao ingot you find, you'll be rewarded with $888 plus 888 RP, and if you track down all 36 ingots then you'll receive $88,888 for the final collectible. This takes your total earnings if you get every one to $119,968 and 31,968 RP, so it's definitely worth looking into. On top of that, gathering all 36 Yuanbao will also unlock the exclusive Gold Snake Santo Capra outfit, which is the perfect clothing to wear during the Lunar New Year celebrations.

