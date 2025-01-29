A modder is daring to recreate GTA 6's map in GTA 5, despite Rockstar owner Take-Two's recent spree of fan project shutdowns

Sick of waiting for GTA 6 news, one fan has taken it upon themselves to start adding parts of the game's map into GTA 5 .

YouTuber Dark Space has created a version of Vice Beach and plans to make the Venetian Islands, too, parts of the world that were shown in the GTA 6 trailer . It's been a long time since we had any GTA 6 news, and they're clearly getting antsy.

While Take-Two and Rockstar have gone after a few fan projects lately, Dark Space seems confident that their work will be an exception. They tell IGN "This is just me making my own fan-made map myself. All within GTA 5 itself. Any assets are from GTA 5 itself. A typical practice."

Take-Two recently issued takedown notices for two GTA fan projects. One was a mod that ported GTA 4 into GTA 5 , and another brought the original Vice City game into GTA 4 .

"Vice City mod is a whole game remade in GTA 4. Not good for Rockstar. Also makes them look bad," Dark Water says. "Liberty City Preservation project ripped a whole game map from 4 to 5 eliminating the need for Rockstar to ever do that."

Even though they believe their project differs from these other recent ones, Dark Spaces admits they're "always worried" they could be asked to stop work on the project.

For my next video, I've been working hard at making the GTA 6 community map real. Here's a look at my progress so far: pic.twitter.com/ejPu3EWKqaJanuary 25, 2025

Former Rockstar dev Obbe Vermeij says Take-Two is just doing "what companies are supposed to do," but also thinks that "It would be better if R* did quality remasters of their classic games."

Dark Space hopes to get their work out within the next couple of weeks – hopefully Take-Two lets them. Who knows, we might get modded GTA 6 before we get actual GTA 6? As long as the new map has some of San Andreas' backwater bliss, we'll be happy.

