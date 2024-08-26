Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone has been trying to make a Fortnite crossover happen and already has a few ideas: "I would be open to anything"

Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone has been trying to make Fortnite x Stardew Valley happen, and he already has a few ideas for how this potentially seismic crossover could work.

Barone said as much in an interaction on Discord (thanks, Panedwards), revealing he's "been trying to" collaborate with Epic Games for Fortnite x Stardew Valley crossover content. Epic has yet to acknowledge Barone's request publicly, and as far as we know they haven't said anything to Barone privately either, but that hasn't stopped the Stardew creator from throwing out a few ideas.

"I want Pam in Fortnite," Barone said to Panedwards. "I'm open to doing a collab."



This might not need saying, but a crossover between these two certified giants of their respective genres would break the internet into a million pieces. It seems right now Barone is mostly interested in bringing Stardew Valley content to Fortnite instead of the other way around, but he also sounds fairly eager to just make something happen.

"It doesn't have to be Pam though," he added. "I would be open to anything. Abigail & Sebastian could be good. Stardrop or Joja Cola item? Galaxy sword or slingshot?"

Fortnite is of course the king of video game crossovers, featuring characters, items, skins, and events themed around hundreds of the most popular IP across games, movies, TV, comics, and music. A Stardew Valley collab would be a big one, for sure, but certainly nothing Epic isn't already used to.

