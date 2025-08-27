Fortnite Precision Air Strike: How to get it

The Fortnite Precision Air Strike is a fresh weapon introduced to the battle royale, which delivers a huge barrage of explosives from the sky that can raze entire buildings to the ground. Due to its power, this Legendary weapon is understandably rare, but naturally players want to get hold of it so they can try it out for themselves.

On top of the devastating offense it provides, the Precision Air Strike is also needed to tick off one of the Weekly Fortnite quests that involves destroying 25 objects using this aerial weapon, so it's currently in high demand. Helpfully, there is a guaranteed way to find it in any match, so here's how to get the Precision Air Strike in Fortnite.

If you're trying to collect Fortnite Boons or Fortnite SHADOW Briefings for other quests, we've got separate details on where to find them as well.

How to get the Precision Air Strike in Fortnite

The Fortnite Precision Air Strike is a Legendary weapon, which means it's unlikely to appear as random floor loot or a drop from regular Chests. Some players have reported finding it in OXR Chests or from Rank S Drop Pods (earned for ranking up by eliminating bugs and opponents) but those are rare occurrences.

The only way to guarantee getting a Precision Air Strike in Fortnite is to open the Rift Pod that drops following the third Storm phase. A notification will tell you "Rift Pod Incoming" and a marker will automatically appear on screen to point you towards it, so you need to get there as soon as possible before another player steals it. I suggest collecting one of the Fortnite Hammerhead Choppas in advance, so you can travel at speed to your target.

Once you arrive at the Rift Pod, have a quick scan for nearby enemies or other threats then approach it and follow the Open prompt. Once opened, it should drop a number of Mythic and Legendary items including the Fortnite Precision Air Strike, so grab what you need and then get out of the area as other players may have been heading there with the same idea.

How to destroy objects using the Precision Air Strike in Fortnite

For the related quest, you need to destroy 25 objects using the Precision Air Strike, and this shouldn't be too difficult once you have the weapon in your inventory. It only has a single use, and to fire it you just need to aim the targeting laser then hold the trigger for a couple of second to launch the strike. To ensure you destroy at least 25 objects, aim for a densely populated area such as Dystopia City or one of the OXR Bases, though as long as you hit a building or two you should clear this assignment due to the size of the explosion delivered.

