Fortnite Boons: How to collect them

Collecting Boons in Fortnite is a great way to give yourself a boost, and these 'power up' cards have been in the battle royale for a few seasons now. The most recently added Super Soldier Boons for Shock 'N Awesome help by reducing stamina use while sprinting, increasing reload speed, reducing weapon recoil and spread, and at the highest level increasing sprint speed with unlimited energy so you can zoom around the island.

As well as this competitive edge, Boons are now an essential part of the Fortnite quests, as you'll need to find them in order to tick off certain assignments. Thankfully, there are ways to guarantee finding them in a match, so here's the lowdown on how to collect Boons in Fortnite.

How to collect Boons in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are several different ways to collect Boons in Fortnite, as they can randomly drop when you search Chests, OXR Chests, and Hive Sacs, or you may even find them as floor loot. However, you can guarantee getting Fortnite Boons by Ranking up during a match and then searching the OXR Drop Pod that lands nearby. On the right-hand side of your screen you'll see your current OXR Rank displayed (from C to S+), and each time you reach the next Rank an OXR Drop Pod will be launched into the area – search it when it lands and you'll always find a Super Soldier Boon in the loot.

(click on map to expand) (Image credit: Epic Games)

Your Rank goes up each time you search a Chest or eliminate an opponent, but the easiest way to increase your OXR Rank is to blast bugs and destroy Swarmer Nests. On the map above we've marked where all of the Swarmer Nests can be found, and you'll also discover plenty of insects in their vicinity to blast while you're there – this will help you quickly move up to the next Rank so another OXR Drop Pod containing a Boon will be called in. Repeat in each match, and you'll soon have collected ten Boons in Fortnite to complete this task.

If you're looking for Fortnite SHADOW Briefings on a different quest then we have their locations, along with details on where to find the Fortnite characters.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.