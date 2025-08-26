Fortnite Hammerhead Choppas: Where to find the helicopters

Fortnite Hammerhead Choppas signal the return of flying vehicles to the battle royale, allowing players to travel across the island quickly and gain an aerial advantage. These helicopters don't have their own weapons so aren't too OP, though an upgrade over the previous choppas means you can briefly step out onto the side rails and fire your own weapons while it hovers automatically.

As well as providing fast transit, you'll also need to use Hammerhead Choppas to complete two of the recent Weekly Fortnite quests involving hitting opponents at distance and using the loudspeaker near them. They will no doubt appear in more challenges as the season rolls on, so to help you track them down here are the Hammerhead Choppa locations in Fortnite we've identified so far.

Where to find Hammerhead Choppas in Fortnite

Hammerhead Choppas in Fortnite can generally be found around OXR bases, sat on landing pads ready to go, though they can also be spotted in other locations such as the Burd To Go in the middle of the island. I've marked five Hammerhead Choppa locations on the map above that I've discovered so far, but this isn't exhaustive as there are likely to be more, so I will update this once they've been identified.

How to hit opponents beyond 50 meters while in the Hammerhead Choppa in Fortnite

Hitting opponents beyond 50 meters while in the Hammerhead Choppa in Fortnite sounds challenging, especially as it has no built-in weapons, but it's actually pretty simple. If you click the right stick while flying you'll switch position to one of the side rails, and the helicopter will continue hovering automatically for a short time before it starts to descend.



This gives you the chance to fire your weapons to hit enemies and, most helpfully, bugs count as 'opponents' for this quest – so if you fly low over a swarm area to spawn them before rising to 50+ meters above, you can pick off a few bugs and complete the assignment with ease.

How to use Loudspeaker on the Hammerhead Choppa within 100 meters of other players in Fortnite

To use the Loudspeaker on the Hammerhead Choppa in Fortnite, you just need to tap down on the d-pad while flying the helicopter. Doing this within 100 meters of other players shouldn't be difficult, as if you fly around at low level and look out for an opponent shooting in your direction you can easily head towards them while activating the Loudspeaker to complete that quest.

