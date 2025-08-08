Fortnite players do Helldivers 2 grunts proud, squash 100 million of the new season's bugs in 12 hours even without a Major Order propelling them: "An incredible start to repelling this invasion"

Fortnite 's not-actually- Helldivers 2 season is here, and battle royale players have already fully thrown themselves into the chaos of the "anti-bug military defense force" (not sponsored by Super Earth) by splatting 100 million of the creepy-crawlies in just 12 hours.

With an infestation of alien-like bugs to fight off with a whole host of explosive weapons, Fortnite Season 4 of Chapter 6 may look like Helldivers, and it may sound like Helldivers, but it notably includes no actual Helldivers , despite how perfect the setting would be for a crossover. Even so, Fortnite players haven't needed Super Earth's General Brasch or the motivation of a Major Order to spur them on to fight valiantly against the bugs.

In a tweet shared 12 hours after the Fortnite servers went back up yesterday, Epic Games announces that players have "squashed 100,000,000 Bugs as of today. An incredible start to repelling this invasion.

"But yanno what's better than a hundred million? A billion... Keep fighting!"

🪲 O.X.R. has squashed 100,000,000 Bugs as of today. An incredible start to repelling this invasion.But yanno what's better than a hundred million? A billion... Keep fighting!August 7, 2025

Unlike in a Helldivers 2 Major Order, this number isn't one that players can keep an eye on independently, and it's not like we've been explicitly set a goal to hit, either, although I'm wondering if something might happen if we hit a billion given that Epic has now suggested it. At this rate, I'm sure it won't take long to find out.

Even if Super Earth isn't endorsing this battle, you can't help but feel that High Command would be proud. Loyal Helldivers have pulled off many similar feats before for the sake of Managed Democracy, which have only sometimes been tainted by the fear of their efforts being tracked incorrectly . I just hope that we do see a collaboration at some point this season – it'd fit so well.

While you're here, be sure to check out our guide on how to complete Fortnite Quests in Chapter 6 Season 4 to level up quickly.