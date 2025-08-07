Fortnite's new season looks a lot like Helldivers 2, with bugs to fight, precision air strikes to launch, and even a very democratic-looking emote, but "there's literally no sign" of a collab, leaker says

Fortnite 's latest season – Chapter 6 Season 4 – kicks off today, but while the whole bug invasion concept feels very akin to Helldivers 2 , one leaker says "there's literally no sign" of a collaboration in the battle royale right now.

Epic Games unveiled Fortnite Season 4's "Shock 'N Awesome!" content this week, having revealed that the main theme is fighting off an infestation of alien-like bugs. "Make no mistake – this is warfare, and the bugs… well, the bugs are winning," an official blog post reads. "The Island is an absolute mess of goopy nests and egg sacs. Prepare to stomp and smash the swarm with the O.X.R., the Island's anti-bug military defense force."

There are three different sizes of bugs to take on – Swarmers, Bombers (which, as Epic describes, are "chonkers"), and the enormous Queens. They even look a bit like Helldivers 2's Terminids, with the small ones looking a bit like Hunters, and the Bombers being rather akin to the Chargers.

Just in case that wasn't evoking the Helldivers 2 vibes, the official Fortnite Twitter account has also shared footage of a new "precision air strike" you can launch against your foes. "Eat THIS, bugs," it writes, demonstrating what looks like Fortnite's take on Arrowhead's explosive stratagems.

BLAM! BOP! ZONK! Eat THIS, bugs.Ready to try out the new CH6S4 weapons? pic.twitter.com/a10kaOUbh7August 6, 2025

Considering Fortnite is full of collaborations between different games, TV series, and more, you'd think this would be a perfect opportunity to add some Helldivers cosmetics or even some official crossover weapons to the battle royale. However, according to prominent Fortnite leaker Shiina, this isn't the case.

"Everything about this season screams Helldivers collab, but there's literally no sign of it anywhere," Shiina writes, sharing a battle pass emote that makes the player salute by the flag of the aforementioned "anti-bug military defense force."

Everything about this season screams Helldivers collab, but there's literally no sign of it anywhere pic.twitter.com/ADtEoiTKqxAugust 7, 2025

That's not to say that some form of Helldivers crossover couldn't be added in the future, of course. This is set to be a very long season, running all the way to November 1, so there's plenty of time for something to happen while the fight against the bugs is still ongoing. There's no doubt it'd be popular, but for now, it sounds like Super Earth's soldiers are stuck fighting their own Galactic War for a while longer. Hey, at least the Power Rangers are here .

