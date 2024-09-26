Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection and 2 classic JRPGs come to Xbox as Square Enid doubles down on its “multiplatform strategy approach”

Update: Confirmed! As part of Microsoft's Tokyo Game Show stream, Square Enix confirms that the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection, alongside Trials of Mana and Legend of Mana, will be available on Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass today.

Original Story: Square Enix could be gearing up to release its Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection on the Xbox store - marking yet another possible launch to come from its previously outlined plans for a multiplatform strategy.

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted an advertisement on the Xbox Series X dashboard for the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection, ahead of any official announcement from Square Enix. It's not an entirely unsurprising revelation, however - after all, the studio recently unveiled that it aims to "shift from quantity to quality" as it "aggressively pursues a multiplatform strategy" for its future game releases.

The company's approach includes " Nintendo platforms, PlayStation, Xbox, and PCs," in the hope of creating "an environment where more customers can enjoy our titles." Since Square's plans were publicly revealed, some of the developer and publisher's games have already gone live - including two of its best JRPGs , as both Octopath Traveler and its critically acclaimed sequel are now available on all consoles.

A Reddit thread highlighting the Final Fantasy Pixel remaster collection's appearance on the Xbox dashboard shows fans rejoicing over the classic games' likely journey onto Microsoft 's consoles. "This is big because it's the first time the NES/SNES Final Fantasy games have been on anything Xbox," writes one, pointing out that "every port up to this point has been PlayStation and Nintendo only."

Others remain hopeful that Final Fantasy 16 will follow suit and release on Xbox platforms, too. "Hope they announce 16 as well," comments one such fan. Another says they "think FF 16 would be better to be 'the big announcement'" as the next title to launch on Xbox. There's no telling what Square has in store yet, though - if 16 is indeed also on the way, its arrival could mark the monumental moment that the entire series is playable natively on Xbox.

While you wait for Final Fantasy, check out some of the best JRPGs to try right now.