Final Fantasy 9 gets website celebrating 25th anniversary with hints of "various projects," leaving fans of the JRPG hopeful for the long-rumored remake

As the wait for the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth follow-up continues, fans of the JRPG series have their eyes on another potential remake following a special new website from Square Enix .

The website , a celebratory page recently launched to commemorate Final Fantasy 9's 25-year anniversary, mentions "various projects" in the works - a reveal that, unsurprisingly, has fans hoping for a remake of one of the best Final Fantasy games to date. While Square Enix doesn't give too many fine details about these projects, the company does state that they'll include some "merchandise and collaborations."

Judging by past crossovers between the studio's games, it's likely collaborations with other beloved entries in the JRPG series, such as MMO Final Fantasy 14 , could see limited-time features referencing Final Fantasy 9 drop. While cosmetics and mounts are good fun, though, fans are now discussing the possibility of a full-blown remake being one of the mentioned "various projects" to come with the anniversary.

Final Fantasy IX added a 25th Anniversary website!?!!?The website says (translated by me)"FF9 will be celebrating its 25th Anniversary on July 7th, 2025! From goods to collaborations, we are preparing various projects, so please look forward to it!"HELLO!?!?? 😱

A post highlighting the new Final Fantasy 9 website showcases as much, with some players going as far as speculating that Square Enix has been waiting for Nintendo to release more news of the Switch 2 to announce a remake. "When they say 'we're preparing various projects,' yeah, Final Fantasy IX Remake is just confirmed at this point, it's just a matter of when," comments one fan. "Switch 2 Direct maybe?"

Another agrees, saying that a potential remake's "announcement delay" is down to developers wanting "it to be a Switch 2 launch title." There's no telling whether a remastered edition of the ever-beloved Final Fantasy 9 is actually underway as of now, however, but as always, the community (including myself) continues to chug the hopium that it is – especially with past rumors still in mind.

Two years ago, leaks regarding the supposed remake resurfaced as Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb said in a podcast he "heard very recently, once again, Final Fantasy 9 remake is real, that is real and happening." One year later, the Epic Games Store database launch further sparked interest in a Final Fantasy 9 remake following cryptic listings possibly referencing it, so anything's possible at this point – and I'm choosing to hope for the best.



While you wait for a remake, here's a stunning Final Fantasy 9 mod to help make the decades-old JRPG feel new.