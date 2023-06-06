Final Fantasy 9 remake rumors are doing the rounds again, over a year after they first started

Rumors of a Final Fantasy 9 remake have been circulating again, over a year after it was first mentioned.
Chatter of another Final Fantasy remake has this time stemmed from Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb, who said on a recent episode of the Game Mess Mornings podcast: "I heard very recently, once again, Final Fantasy 9 remake is real, that is real and happening." Like with all of these kinds of things though, it's wise to still take this with a grain of salt.
It does however get slightly more believable when you remember that the Nvidia leak from last year does list a Final Fantasy 9 remake as one of the potential upcoming games. This should, again, be taken with a healthy dose of scepticism, however several of the games on that leaked list have since been revealed or in some cases released. This includes games like Cities Skylines 2, and God of War for PC, plus fellow Square Enix titles Final Fantasy 7 remake for PC and Kingdom Hearts 4.
Speaking of the Final Fantasy 7 remake, Grubb also speculated that: "There's a chance, with Final Fantasy 9 remake, [it] isn't quite as - I mean almost certainly - as ambitious as the Final Fantasy 7 [remake] stuff but maybe somewhere between The Crisis Core and Final Fantasy 7." Final Fantasy 9 was originally released just a few years after 7 in the early 2000s, so it's definitely been long enough for fans to benefit from a modernized version.
Right now fans are eagerly anticipating Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - the second part of the soon-to-be remake trilogy. We could still be a ways off from playing it ourselves though as it's still waiting to get its release date decided by Square Enix.
