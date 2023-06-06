Final Fantasy 9 remake rumors are doing the rounds again, over a year after they first started

Rumors of a Final Fantasy 9 remake have been circulating again, over a year after it was first mentioned.

Chatter of another Final Fantasy remake has this time stemmed from Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb, who said on a recent episode of the Game Mess Mornings podcast : "I heard very recently, once again, Final Fantasy 9 remake is real, that is real and happening." Like with all of these kinds of things though, it's wise to still take this with a grain of salt.

It does however get slightly more believable when you remember that the Nvidia leak from last year does list a Final Fantasy 9 remake as one of the potential upcoming games. This should, again, be taken with a healthy dose of scepticism, however several of the games on that leaked list have since been revealed or in some cases released. This includes games like Cities Skylines 2 , and God of War for PC, plus fellow Square Enix titles Final Fantasy 7 remake for PC and Kingdom Hearts 4 .

Speaking of the Final Fantasy 7 remake, Grubb also speculated that: "There's a chance, with Final Fantasy 9 remake, [it] isn't quite as - I mean almost certainly - as ambitious as the Final Fantasy 7 [remake] stuff but maybe somewhere between The Crisis Core and Final Fantasy 7." Final Fantasy 9 was originally released just a few years after 7 in the early 2000s, so it's definitely been long enough for fans to benefit from a modernized version.

Right now fans are eagerly anticipating Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - the second part of the soon-to-be remake trilogy. We could still be a ways off from playing it ourselves though as it's still waiting to get its release date decided by Square Enix.

