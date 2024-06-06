Square Enix casually releases two of its best JRPGs on PlayStation and Xbox

In what might be the most casual developer announcement yet, Square Enix reveals that both Octopath Traveler and its critically acclaimed sequel are now available on all consoles.

For the first time ever, the award-winning JRPG series Octopath Traveler is playable regardless of platform - Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox all included. Prospective players with access to a Game Pass subscription can also enjoy the striking 2D/3D duo for free now. While there was some recent speculation about Square Enix releasing the Octopath duo on all consoles , the developer gave no formal confirmation - eagle-eyed fans instead noticed that the two games had suddenly received ratings for new platforms.

Perhaps this marks the beginning of Square Enix's efforts to pursue a multiplatform strategy , a plan the studio outlined at the turn of the fiscal year. Regardless of why the legendary dev has opted to launch Octopath Traveler on all platforms so seemingly suddenly, the shadow drop isn't the only exciting reveal regarding the beloved JRPGs - there are apparently "new ways to play." Following its out-of-the-blue announcement , Square Enix says that Octopath Traveler 2 "has also been updated for all platforms" to celebrate.

The dev details the unexpected update's contents, too, explaining that it "includes a new extra battle mode that allows you to take on formidable enemies." That's not all, though, as the new Octopath Traveler 2 foes include some faces familiar to longtime fans - "the heroes of the first Octopath Traveler!" According to Square Enix, players can explore the update's new endgame mode and take on the series' former protagonists once they've defeated the final chapter's last boss.

