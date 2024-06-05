Square Enix seemingly kickstarts its multiplatform approach by freeing some of its best JRPGs to cross the console divide

Square Enix recently announced a restored multiplatform strategy that would see its games release on all platforms, rather than arbitrarily locking them behind certain consoles. The publisher now seems to be unleashing some of their best RPGs to all.

The Octopath Traveler series has an odd history with platform exclusivity. The first game came out as a Nintendo Switch exclusive in 2018 before migrating to PC in 2019 and Xbox consoles in 2021. Octopath Traveler 2 instead released on Switch, PC, PS4, and PS5 simultaneously. So, Xbox players never received the sequel and PlayStation owners couldn't catch up on the first game before dipping into the second.

But now, ratings on the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee suggest that both games will finally make their way to new platforms soon, passing each other by on the now-empty console warring battlefield. (Good spot, Gematsu.)The first Octopath Traveler was rated for both PS4 and PS5, alongside an Xbox Series X|S rating for Octopath Traveler 2, meaning we could get a port announcement for both quite soon.

Square Enix had previously confirmed an Xbox Series port for Octopath Traveler 2, but Exputer reports the sequel could debut on Game Pass as early as this month, and should that happen, we'd likely hear about it in the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9.

For the uninitiated, the Octopath Traveler games are a beautiful homage to old-school, turn-based, party-centric RPGs that build upon that ancient formula with an incredibly fresh approach to combat and eight party members (hence, the octopussified name) that you can recruit in any order. The duology also popularized the HD-2D art style that's made its way into several other games, including Star Ocean The Second Story R and the Dragon Quest 3 remake that may or may not be bundling in the entire first trilogy.

