One of the best JRPGs of 2023 is coming to Xbox Series X next year

Octopath Traveler 2, one of the best JRPGs of the year so far, is finally coming to Xbox platforms next year in 2024.

Earlier today, September 21, Xbox held their Tokyo Game Show 2023 presentation, and one of the more overlooked announcements was that Octopath Traveler 2 was confirmed for Xbox consoles. The Square Enix JRPG will be coming to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One at some point early next year in 2024.

Octopath Traveler II is coming to Xbox early next year."More games from Square Enix coming".

This means, assuming everything goes to plan and sticks to the schedule, Xbox players should get their hands on Octopath Traveler 2 in under six months from now. There's no confirmation that the JRPG sequel is coming to Xbox Game Pass for the platforms, mind you.

It's brilliant news for JRPG fans and Xbox players alike. Octopath Traveler 2 is without a doubt one of the best games of its genre so far in 2023, and it's had some pretty stiff competition throughout the year, from the likes of Final Fantasy 16, Fire Emblem Engage, The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure, and Sea of Stars.

Octopath Traveler 2 basically improves on everything that made the first game noteworthy. There are captivating stories spread out between eight characters, brilliant turn-based battles, and more to bask in, and this time, some great aspects like the stories are better paced out, so they don't feel like disparate threads over 30 or so hours.

Up until now, Octopath Traveler 2 has only been available on PC via Steam, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. It's worth pointing out that alongside the JRPG sequel hitting Xbox platforms later next year, it'll also be coming to Windows at the exact same time.

