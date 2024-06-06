In just 5 words, an out-of-nowhere patch for one of 2023's best JRPGs brings me back for more as Octopath Traveler 2 adds new super-bosses

Octopath Traveler and its sequel casually launched on PlayStation and Xbox systems out of nowhere yesterday, but it's the latter game that has an incredibly enticing reason for veteran players to return.

As of yesterday, you can play either Octopath Traveler games regardless of what platform you're on. What's more, both games were instantly available on Xbox consoles via Xbox Game Pass, and Octopath Traveler 2 received a new patch with one tantalizing new addition for anyone who's already completed it.

In what might be the briefest patch notes in history, developer Team Asano posted on Steam that the new patch for Octopath Traveler had "Added new mode: Extra Battles (available after clearing the story)." If you don't want spoilers for what these new bosses are in the update for Octopath Traveler 2, consider this your spoiler warning to stop reading now!

Still here? Fantastic. The new "Extra Battles" in Octopath Traveler 2's new patch are none other than characters from the first RPG. Olberic, Tressa, Ophilia, and Alfyn are available to fight in one gauntlet, while Therion, Primrose, H'aanit, and Cyrus are the bosses to face off against in another fight. These eight are the characters from the original Octopath Traveler, transplanted into the sequel for a showdown.

The final of the three new fights is 'True Vide,' a superpowered version of the final boss from Octopath Traveler 2. There's been a mysterious new menu option added to Octopath Traveler 2's main menu after the new update, which seems to indicate that all the new fights are available in a new section of the RPG, and not the overarching world map of the base game.

Earlier this year, Square Enix's new president announced it would be "aggressively" pursuing a new "multiplatform strategy" for its games. Octopath Traveler and its sequel coming to brand new platforms so soon after that pledge can't be an accident, and should be taken as the first step in Square Enix's approach to its new multiplatform strategy going forward.

