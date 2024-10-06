Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero release time for early access – the countdown to the new fighting game is on

With the Dragon Ball Sparking Zero release time for early access buyers under 24 hours away, the countdown to the new beat 'em up is well and truly on.

The new fighting game will be released on October 11, but the good news is that you can play it three days earlier. Getting a hold of that isn't too difficult, either, as all you have to do is pre-order the game's standard, deluxe, or ultimate editions to get early access.

And if our Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero preview is anything to go, many will be lining up to jump in at launch to do just that, as it has what it takes to reinvigorate anime arena fighters.

"Camera gripes notwithstanding, Sparking Zero is poised to not only be a Dragon Ball game for the ages, but a paradigm shift in how far the subgenre of games can go beyond run-of-the-mill arena fighters that lose steam in a single session," we said.

Just be careful when you look around online. While Bandai Namco is downing leaks like a Saiyan does a good meal, they are out there. Looking beyond that, though, here's when Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero releases in your timezone.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero release time for early access

3pm PDT on October 7

6pm EDT

11pm BST

12am CEST on October 8

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero's release time is simultaneous across the board, so you won't have to worry about finding a match against another body if that's what you're immediately shooting for. It does mean that some will be staying up late, but that's seemingly the price you pay.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero's regular release time is exactly three days after the early access one, if you're planning on jumping in after launch and haven't pre-ordered the new fighting game.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero countdown to early access

And there you have it! With that, you ought to be ready to go and throw hands against many, many Gokus. I can't wait.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero looks primed to be one of the best fighting games out there - it may even make our conveniently linked list. We also have a handy guide on how to watch all of Dragon Ball in order for you as well.