The fastest-selling Dragon Ball game in history may have just had its Switch 2 port leaked by the Saudi ratings board

A recently deleted tweet suggests Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.

A Redditor spotted a Tweet from the Saudi general authority of media regulation that gave the unannounced port a 12+ rating, the same rating it had previously received for its PC, PS5, and Xbox versions, suggesting the game would have been relatively unchanged. That tweet has since been deleted.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero released in October 2024, skipping the Switch entirely, but the Switch 2 looks to be a much more powerful console. It already has confirmed ports for behemoth triple-A games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring, so it wouldn't be surprising if it could handle the 3D fighting game.

On Reddit, people seem unsurprised about the potential port. One Redditor writes, "Expected. The Dragon Ball games sell like hotcakes on the Switch." Another states, "Most inevitable port in the Bamco catalog besides Elden Ring."

A lot of Dragon Ball fans also shared memories of playing Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 2 and 3 on the Wii when that console first launched in 2006, so they hope Sparking Zero keeps up the tradition of the series being available at launch for Nintendo consoles.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero did well with critics, earning an 81 on Metacritic, and it also became the fastest-selling Dragon Ball console game in the series' 38-year history, selling over five million copies in just four months. That was back in February 2025, so that figure is likely even higher now, and could grow more if it does come to the Switch 2.

