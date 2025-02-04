Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is the fastest-selling Dragon Ball console game in the series' 38-year history, with 5 million copies sold in 4 months

After just four months, Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is officially the fastest-selling Dragon Ball console game to ever release with 5 million units sold worldwide.

The news comes straight from publisher Bandai Namco. Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero launched on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC back in October to solid reviews. GamesRadar+'s 3/5-star review is on the lower end of the game's respectable Metacritic score, but we still praised the game's extensive roster, customization and battle options, and its faithfulness to the anime and manga it's based on.

Just a couple of months later, an industry analyst shared data suggesting Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero was not only the best-selling game in the series but also one of Bandai Namco's best-selling games ever. In other words, I'm not shocked to see it topping the list of the Dragon Ball series' fastest selling console games, but the accomplishment is still noteworthy.

It's unclear whether the "console" qualifier is meaningful here and there's a PC, mobile, or arcade Dragon Ball game that shifted units faster than Sparking Zero, but I couldn't find one in my research.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is the first new entry in the long-running Budokai Tenkaichi fighting series since 2010's Dragon Ball Z: Tenkaichi Tag Team launched for the PSP 15 years ago. With a massive roster of over 180 characters and tie-ins with the new Dragon Ball Daima anime series and Akira Toriyama's final film, it's no surprise it's popular with fans.

