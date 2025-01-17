First Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero DLC adds 11 characters from Akira Toriyama's final film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, including 4 Gohans and 4 Piccolos

Bandai Namco has just lifted the veil on the first Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero DLC. As previously announced, the content will focus on the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but now we know it'll feature 11 additional characters, including no fewer than 4 Gohans and 4 Piccolos.

The Hero of Justice DLC pack officially launches on January 23, but Season Pass owners will get three days of early access starting January 20 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm GMT. There's no word on price for this DLC just yet, but the Season Pass - which will include three DLC packs released through the first half of 2025 - is priced at $34.99 / €34.99 / £28.99.

This first DLC pack adds a new costume and three custom battles, but the main content is, of course, the 11 new playable characters. We've got Gamma 1, Gamma 2, Cell Max, and the four Super Hero-themed variants of Gohan and Piccolo. You can see them all in action in the trailer above.

Alongside the DLC, Bandai Namco announced on social media a new limited-time event called the Legendary Warrior Face-Off. "For a limited time, challenge yourself against characters with sky-high power levels. First up: Broly! During this limited time, we will conduct some tests to prepare for a second test later on. Power up and join the fight!"

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was released in 2022, and currently stands as the most recent Dragon Ball film. It's notably the final movie that series creator Akira Toriyama worked on, and the final piece of Dragon Ball media that Toriyama oversaw from beginning to end before his death in 2024.

