Early Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero stream and hours of spoilers get spirit bombed out of existence by Bandai Namco

Early Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero copies are already zooming out into the wild with the speediness of all 20 Gokus, but publisher Bandai Namco is sneakily obliterating any spoilery streams that have been popping up.

Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero officially releases on October 11, less than a week from now. This is a big deal for anyone who's been with the Budokai Tenkaichi fighting games since 2005 - or anyone who's generally been won over by the effortlessly nostalgic marketing that causes psychic flashbacks to the '90s Toonami block.

Over a decade of waiting for the next Budokai Tenkaichi arena fighter in the series has probably left some fans impatient, however, and prompted at least one early player to break the game's street date with a spoiler-filled stream.

Twitter users first became aware of early streams, and Bandai Namco's social media account followed closely behind. The publisher even posted ominous eye-open emojis in response to one person complaining of early streams. Less than 20 minutes later, the Sparkling Zero stream had been nuked out of existence and was "no longer available due to a copyright claim."

One ResetEra post also shared another early stream of the game from YouTube, but again, Bandai Namco pulled up to the crime scene and spirit bombed the video in no time. (They must have interns refreshing every social media page until their eyes turn to raisins.)

Anyone who's itching to see more of the game is in luck! Bandai Namco recently shared that Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero will launch with a whopping 182-character roster, which includes 20 Gokus, 15 Vegetas, and pretty much anyone else you can think of from the series' decades-long run.

After playing Dragon Ball Sparkling Zero, we’re convinced it has what it takes to reinvigorate the arena anime fighter genre.