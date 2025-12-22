Fallout: New Vegas lead writer says "you can't just make your tyrants cardboard villains," but wonders if Obsidian "done a little too well" there

"[I had] to write a character who had tried to present a robust argument for authoritarianism"

Fallout: New Vegas
Fallout: New Vegas' lead writer, John Gonzalez, worries that he did too good a job when writing the fascist Caesar's Legion.

Part of what made Fallout: New Vegas so engaging – and ultimately the best Fallout game – was the sheer number of factions and powers vying for the attention of your courier, and as a result, you can have a ton of different variants on the game's ending depending on who you sided with throughout the story. And while a lot of these options feature a ton of shades of gray when it comes to morality, it's pretty clear Caesar's Legion – a group of slavedriving authoritarians with whom your first interaction is walking into the aftermath of a massacre they performed in the town of Nipton – is supposed to be evil.