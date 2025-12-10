Fallout: New Vegas lead writer says it's "very odd" to see characters he created in the Prime Video show with "no credit" and "no residuals"

"In some ways, I think doing narrative in video games is a little akin to doing comic book work"

Fallout: New Vegas
The second season of Amazon Prime's Fallout TV show debuts next week, whisking viewers off to the treasured setting of Fallout: New Vegas - but the game's lead writer has mixed feelings on seeing his work adapted for the small screen.

Talking to PC Gamer, Fallout: New Vegas lead writer John Gonzalez said he "really enjoyed" the first season of the TV adaptation, praising the "admirable complexity" of the world and Maximus as "a fascinating slant to take you into the Brotherhood of Steel." Even so, it sounds like he's a little conflicted about the second season of the show exploring a setting and characters he was instrumental in creating... and not getting his dues for it.

