Fallout's TV adaptation is "way more" popular than Todd Howard expected, so the RPG series' devs have had to ensure "the games are ready for all the players who are coming into them"

That seemingly isn't making Fallout 5 come any faster though...

Dogmeat
(Image credit: Bethesda)

Bethesda veteran Todd Howard has spoken about how the Fallout game series has been impacted by the success of the Amazon Prime Video series.

Fallout's TV series adaptation absolutely blew up when it was released in 2024, and Bethesda Game Studios has capitalized on that popularity by –checks notes – doing pretty much nothing with it since. Admittedly, there has been the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition – which isn't doing so hot – and some updates to Fallout 76, which a large section of the fanbase doesn't like no matter how good it has gotten over the years (or so I'm told). But Fallout 5 is likely not coming until at least 2070 if it isn't going into production until after The Elder Scrolls 6 releases, and there have been no remasters or side games either.

