After 8 years of positive reviews, Fallout 4 drops back down to a "Mostly Negative" Steam rating – and it's all thanks to Bethesda's disastrous Anniversary Edition launch
News
By Anna Koselke published
"Why, Bethesda?!"
The Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition hasn't exactly been going over well with fans since launch, with reports of the update accompanying Bethesda Game Studios' big release breaking mods – the game itself, too – and new paid DLC falling short of impressing players.
It's been a wild time for Fallout stans recently, with the Anniversary Edition update wreaking havoc, reports of DLC