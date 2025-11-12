As Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition crashes and burns on arrival, Bethesda responds to reports of DLC "no longer being recognized as 'owned'" by the RPG's players

The Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition has arrived just weeks after Bethesda Game Studios' big Fallout Day stream, but it isn't exactly going well – thankfully, though, developers are apparently well-aware of players' complaints so far.

What a launch it's been for the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition, its accompanying update, and the Creation Club-based DLC it's introduced to the 10-year-old RPG. With reviews on Steam dubbing it a disaster and online posts seeing hilarious but sad memes about constant crashes, it hasn't exactly panned out the way Bethesda likely hoped. On the bright side, however, devs know fans aren't happy – and they're addressing the problems, starting with broken DLC.

As per a new Discord message from community manager Jessica Clark, Bethesda has found the issue causing fans' already-owned DLC to appear as unpurchased – an annoying (and expensive) bug, to say the least. "We've discovered the cause for an issue some players were experiencing, where content they bought recently was no longer being recognized as 'owned,'" writes Clark. A fix is apparently currently underway.

As the community lead concludes, "The team is currently working to resolve this issue, and we will share more details as soon as we are able." Although it's certainly a welcome message from Bethesda – an acknowledgement of one of the most significant bugs to come with the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition release – not all fans are satisfied. One comment jokingly remarks, "It's okay, they're gonna fix it on the next re-release."

Others look forward to further fixes. "Thank God," exclaims a player. "I hope this change permeates to the Creation Kit as well, because the issue crops up there, too." As a Bethesda stan (it's tough out here, y'all) myself, I can't help but agree. For now, I'm just going to stay away from the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition, the update that dropped with it, and the new DLC… Fingers crossed it's as good as Skyrim's own Anniversary Edition one day.

