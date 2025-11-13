After its disastrous Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition launch, Bethesda promises to address the RPG's problems "as quick as we can" as it scrambles to release an upcoming hotfix and big updates

The Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition isn't exactly going over well with fans after its arrival following Bethesda Game Studios' big Fallout Day stream – but thankfully, the developers are already on the case just days later with a brand-new hotfix and more underway.

Just yesterday, we flagged that Bethesda had responded to reports of DLC "no longer being recognized as 'owned'" by players who most certainly do own them. The news came after what can only be described as a disastrous launch for the RPG's exciting Anniversary Edition, its accompanying Creation Club content, and the update that came along with it. Reviews on Steam for the Creations Bundle saw a "Mostly Negative" rating emerge, with countless complaints surfacing since.

Bethesda said it would address the issue and more – and the devs didn't lie. A new update from the studio carries word of an upcoming hotfix dropping "early next week" with a few different resolutions to the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition's more pressing problems, including the DLC debacle. "We're actively investigating issues you're encountering with the latest Fallout 4 update and Anniversary Edition launch," Bethesda explains.

"You should now see faster load times of the Creations menu, game menu, and redemption of Creation Club items." As for what's coming in next week, players can expect improvements to stability – "particularly" on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 – as well as fixes for an issue "causing creations that rely on DLC to not work," and one especially concerning problem that is "causing DLCs to become uninstalled after updating the game on PlayStation."

That's not all, either. Bethesda adds, "The hotfix will be followed by two patches. The first patch will be the week of Nov 24th, and the second, in the first half of December." Although the devs don't clarify what these (likely bigger) patches will boast, they do reveal they'll "provide an overview" of them sometime "soon." The team also thanks fans for submitting feedback via support tickets, promising to "address these as quick as we can."

The good news doesn't end there for Xbox Series X|S players, though, as their Creations local storage limit will be "increased substantially" and "growable up to 100GB to match your needs." Bethesda is "also looking into increasing storage on PlayStation," so PS5 stans don't need to fret – they've not been forgotten. It's safe to say that the community is particularly grateful for this storage increase, too, judging by comments on the devs' post.

"100GB of mod storage, holy, from the 2GB limit," exclaims one thrilled fan, "I'm shook!" Others are worried the "growable" storage in the works could cost money and not be free, because, well, Bethesda (if you know, you know): "Free or paid 'Growable' [storage]?" I'm personally hopeful that the updates will remain costless – it just makes sense as devs attempt to pull back from the controversial Fallout 4 Anniversary launch.

I'll be keeping my fingers crossed for more hotfixes, patches, updates, and you name it – they are much needed right now, and who knows… it could all end up as good as Skyrim's own Anniversary Edition for Fallout 4 one day.

