Xbox Partner Preview stream coming this week with a new look at James Bond game 007 First Light confirmed

Xbox has confirmed that there will be an Xbox Partner Preview showcase later this week on Thursday, November 20 with 007: First Light confirmed to be headlining the show.

This was confirmed on a post on the Xbox Wire blog which says the show "will include news on upcoming games from partners including IO Interactive, Tencent and THQ Nordic, plus some brand-new reveals and Game Pass announcements."

While not hyper-specific by any means, the announced lineup so far is "an exciting first look at content coming to 007 First Light," as well as "an electrifying extended gameplay trailer for the upcoming dark fantasy epic Tides of Annihilation" and "a fresh look at Reanimal."

And to go along with her leading role in Tides of Annihilation, Baldur's Gate 3 and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 actor Jennifer English is going to do the voice over for the broadcast.

This is a developing story... more to follow...