Xbox Partner Preview stream coming this week with a new look at James Bond game 007 First Light confirmed

News
By published

Reanimal and Tides of Annihilation are also confirmed to appear

James Bond in an all-black get-up talking to a lady who&#039;s just off-screen while at a fancy event in 007: First Light
(Image credit: IO Interactive)

Xbox has confirmed that there will be an Xbox Partner Preview showcase later this week on Thursday, November 20 with 007: First Light confirmed to be headlining the show.

This was confirmed on a post on the Xbox Wire blog which says the show "will include news on upcoming games from partners including IO Interactive, Tencent and THQ Nordic, plus some brand-new reveals and Game Pass announcements."