Dragon Age: The Veilguard costs $70 on PS5 and Xbox Series X but only $60 on PC

EA has revealed pricing information for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and there's a $10 discrepancy between the console and PC versions of the game.

In case you missed it, a new blog on EA's official website confirmed the Dragon Age: The Veilguard's previously leaked, October 31 release date. The writeup revealed details about the various editions of the game, like the fact that the collector's edition costs $150 and doesn't include a physical or digital copy of the game, as well as pricing for all versions. And as it turns out, PC players can save $10 on the purchase relative to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players.

As detailed in the blog, if you buy Dragon Age: The Veilguard on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, it's the new standard price of $69.99, but if you opt for the PC version, you only have to pay $59.99. There's no explanation for the price difference, but it isn't at all uncommon for PC versions of games to cost a little less than their console counterparts.

So, that's the pricing for the standard, base edition of the game that just includes, well, the game. The deluxe edition, meanwhile, includes 23 cosmetics for Rook and companions and costs an additional $20 on top of the base price. It' worth noting that pre-ordering any edition of the game gets you the Blood Dragon cosmetic armor.

The aforementioned Dragon Age: The Veilguard collector's edition will cost you $150, and for that price you get the Rook's Coffer edition, which includes the Lyrium dagger model, a Thedas map and quiver tube, a Rook's deck of cards, a potion flask, and an "enchanted" die. However, as we already touched on, you'll have to buy the actual game separately from the collector's edition.

