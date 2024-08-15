Dragon Age: The Veilguard release date leaks online right before its official reveal

Dragon Age: The Veilguard's release date has leaked online, and it's seemingly out on October 31.

Yesterday, BioWare announced that The Veilguard's release date would be revealed imminently, today in fact. Unfortunately, the planned trailer revealing the game's release date appears to have leaked online early - as you can see below, the trailer has revealed that Dragon Age: The Veilguard arrives on October 31.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard releases Oct 31st

The full trailer, which is barely 30 seconds long, focuses on Rook and their accompanying party attempting to take down Solas, which is nothing we haven't seen before. It's basically a short rehash of the events we saw in the big gameplay reveal for Dragon Age: The Veilguard earlier this year, so there's not really anything new on offer here.

As we noted when BioWare announced the release date reveal yesterday, two of the previous three Dragon Age games have released in November - and this November marks 10 years since Dragon Age: Inquisition released. BioWare has also repeatedly stated that The Veilguard would release this fall, which is effectively any time between September 22 and December 21.

"We're excited to share this moment with our fans with a release date trailer, and in the coming weeks we'll also have high-level warrior combat gameplay, Companions Week, and more," BioWare also said yesterday. So even if today's release date reveal was spoiled by a leaked trailer, there's plenty more exciting info to come for The Veilguard very soon.

