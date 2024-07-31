As EA reiterates Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set to launch this fall, BioWare promises a release date announcement in August

Dragon Age: The Veilguard made its big re-debut a few months ago, promising a fall 2024 launch without any specific release date. It seems we won't have to wait much longer before marking our calendars, as BioWare says a full release date reveal is coming in August.

In a new blog post, BioWare details the recent appearance of the Dragon Age: The Veilguard cast at San Diego Comic-Con. But what's really piqued fans' interest is this line at the end of the post: "We’ll have more to share next month – including a new roadmap, more looks at the game, and our official release date (!)"

This post comes on July 31, so 'next month' is coming very soon, and it looks like BioWare has some major reveals in store. If you're worried about this late release date announcement indicating a delay out of the previously announced fall 2024 window, take heart - publisher EA reiterated that The Veilguard is coming out in the autumn as part of a financial report published just yesterday.

The curious part is the "roadmap" mentioned in the post. Could that be a DLC roadmap, or perhaps a marketing roadmap similar to the one the devs published ahead of all the big June reveals? My money's on the latter, but August starts in a matter of hours as I write this, so I guess we won't have to wait too long before finding out.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard took "so long" as BioWare "wanted to make sure we got this one right" - that, and "it takes a long time to record 700 characters" and 140,000 lines.