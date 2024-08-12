Dragon Age: The Veilguard director says the RPG's big opening will make Inquisition's finale "look like a minor inconvenience"
BioWare "wanted the prologue to feel like the finale of any other game"
Dragon Age: The Veilguard director Corinne Busche reveals that BioWare wants the new RPG to be massive - so much so, in fact, that its beginning is even bigger than Inquisition's ending was.
Speaking in an interview with Edge, Busche delves into just how impressive the upcoming Dragon Age entry's opening sequence is - going as far as comparing it to the series' previous games' finales. "We wanted the prologue to feel like the finale of any other game we've done. Where it puts you right into this media-res attack on a city and gets you really invested in the action and the story right away."
Busche then refers back to Inquisition and its own explosive ending - one I still look back to myself, Breach and all. "When I think back to Inquisition, how the sky was literally tearing open," the director explains, "the impact of [Solas'] ritual really makes that look like a minor inconvenience." If that's not telling, I'm not sure what is - and judging from the gameplay reveal, The Veilguard's prologue is as big as Busche says it is.
The director's comparison here is especially exciting considering how your choices in Inquisition may influence the beginning of The Veilguard as it pulls your protagonist in from the third game. There's not long left to wait until the fourth Dragon Age drops and we learn how it all plays out in-game, either - fall is just around the corner now. Until then, I'm going to go and boot Inquisition back up yet again for another refresher on that finale.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard was always going to "pay off" the ending and "promise" of Inquisition's DLC
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.