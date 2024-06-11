Dragon Age devs confirm that your choices in Inquisition may influence the beginning of The Veilguard as it pulls your protagonist in from the 10-year-old RPG

Following BioWare's exciting reveal of Dragon Age: The Veilguard , the legendary developer is gearing up to show the RPG in action - and is answering some burning questions regarding character creation until then.

It's official - your character from Dragon Age: Inquisition will (sort of) carry over into The Veilguard. While BioWare's big gameplay reveal hasn't yet dropped, the developer has been using the live chat on YouTube to answer some of fans' most pressing questions about the upcoming RPG. "During the character creation process," one response reads, "you'll be able to customize your Inquisitor from the last game's story and make a few key decisions that will impact how The Veilguard begins."

While the dev's comment is oddly casual considering how it's answering one of the biggest questions longtime Dragon Age players have had, it's exciting to know yet another familiar face is returning in The Veilguard. The situation reminds me a lot of Hawke from Dragon Age 2 and how the protagonist carried over into Inquisition. BioWare has yet to explain how players' choices from the series' previous entry will affect the fourth game's story, however - but it could be big (I'm looking at you, Solas romancers).

That's not all, though - the beloved dev also confirms in another comment that "You'll get to pick your faction when you make your character." BioWare continues, revealing that there are six factions in total to choose from in the new RPG, including the Antivan Crows, the Grey Wardens, and the Shadow Dragons. You read that right - not only is your protagonist from the third game making an appearance, but you can also recreate your Grey Warden from Origins in The Veilguard.

Despite initial criticism from fans regarding The Veilguard's art style and the possibility of BioWare moving away from Dragon Age's renowned identity, it seems like the upcoming RPG features all sorts of iconic elements from the series. From its inclusion of Origins' Grey Wardens to Inquisition's Herald of Andraste, I personally feel that The Veilguard is shaping up to be as true a Dragon Age game as one could be. Now I'm going to go have a think about which of my million Inquisitors is joining me this fall.

