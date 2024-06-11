Dragon Age stans are unapologetically "thirsty" for the RPG's companions, and The Veilguard's devs know it: "We should have just given them Tinder profiles"

The recent reveal of Dragon Age: The Veilguard provided a glimpse at the RPG's quirky cast of companions, sparking all sorts of fan reactions - including an unquenchable thirst that even the developers are apparently aware of.

Let's face it - we've all been there, whether with Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3 (couldn't be me) or G'raha Tia in Final Fantasy 14. You meet a companion or NPC in-game that ticks all your boxes and fall head over heels for some pixels. This tale as old as time isn't changing with BioWare's upcoming Dragon Age entry either, and The Veilguard's new trailer debuted during the Xbox Games Showcase serves as proof. Reactions on Twitter right now range from "I CAN'T BREATHE" to "God DAYUM."

"Thank you for the meal," another reads. "I want to smooch all of them." With seven stunning companions to choose from, each with a unique look and personality, it's no wonder everyone has a hankering for more - and BioWare knows it, too. Responding to the boundless Twitter thirst himself, level design supervisor Brian Audette jokingly remarks that after seeing "how thirsty some of y'all are" he thinks that "instead of a companions trailer we should have just given them Tinder profiles."

Replies under Audette's post are as you'd expect - with some saying "there's still time" for the companions to make it to Tinder and others simply saying they're "on board" with turning the joke into reality. Despite initial criticism from fans regarding The Veilguard's art style , the widespread thirst for the new Dragon Age's companions is undeniable. Personally, I'm very much here for it. Now if you'll excuse me, I have various elves to simp for ahead of The Veilguard's release.

