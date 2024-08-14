After 10 long years, Dragon Age: The Veilguard gets its release date tomorrow as BioWare details a roadmap with info on "high-level combat" and the PC version

Nearly 10 years after the launch of the last game in the venerable fantasy RPG series, we will finally know the exact release date for Dragon Age: The Veilguard very soon. After no shortage of teasing, BioWare has confirmed a release date reveal for August 15.

"The release date for Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be revealed TOMORROW," the devs say on social media. "We're excited to share this moment with our fans with a release date trailer, and in the coming weeks we'll also have high-level warrior combat gameplay, Companions Week, and more." The release date trailer is set to go live on August 15 at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST. You can tune in on YouTube, or just bookmark this page and watch the embedded video below.

The devs have repeatedly noted that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will launch in the fall, which for the calendar sticklers among you, would put the release date sometime between September 22 and December 21. Two out of the three previous Dragon Age games launched in November, and this November would mark the 10th anniversary of Inquisition's release - there are certainly other factors besides series symmetry in deciding when to launch a game, but hey, until the announcement tomorrow all we've got is time for rampant speculation.

The release date for #DragonAge: The Veilguard will be revealed TOMORROW! We're excited to share this moment with our fans with a release date trailer, and in the coming weeks we'll also have high-level warrior combat gameplay, Companions Week, and more. 💜 Tune in to our… pic.twitter.com/Djft37NIh5August 14, 2024

The later parts of the reveal roadmap are also interesting, especially the week of August 19 - coinciding with Gamescom - which will bring us a "high-level combat & PC spotlight," shining some light on two of the biggest question marks hanging over The Veilguard right now. August 26 will kick off "companions week," and August 30 will see the devs hosting a Q&A with fans on the official Discord.

