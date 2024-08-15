Dragon Age: The Veilguard collector's edition is $150 and it doesn't even come with the game

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is officially set to launch on October 31, and alongside that news EA and BioWare have lifted the, er, veil on the game's pre-order bonuses and collector's editions.

You'll be able to pick up Dragon Age: The Veilguard on PC for $59.99 or console for $69.99, and pre-orders will get you the Blood Dragon cosmetic set, making its big comeback from the late aughts. If you want even more cosmetic sets, you can spend an extra $20 for the Deluxe Edition, which includes additional armor sets and weapon skins for both Rook and your companions. The devs repeatedly emphasize in their announcement that all this stuff is "cosmetic only."

If you really wanna spend some money, you can drop $150 on the Rook's Coffer edition, which features a light-up Lyrium dagger that's 22 inches long and, as EA notes in a press release, is definitively a "decorative replica" and "not a toy." You'll also get a map of Thedas, a potion flask, a 12-sided "enchanted die" featuring Dragon Age dialogue wheel icons, a set of 52 illustrated cards called "Rook's deck," and a litho print featuring all the game's companions. It does not, however, include a copy of the game itself.

It appears certain retailers like GameStop are offering bundles which include the game and the Rook's Coffer stuff for $219.99 - exactly the price of purchasing the game and the collector's edition separately. It's unclear, however, if this bundle includes the standard or Deluxe version of the game - if it's the latter, this bundle would mark a $20 savings.

There's also the as-yet-unpriced Vyrantium Pack, which features a metal art print, notebook, collector's box, and SteelBook case - though again, there's no game included. But hey, if you want to buy a fancy metal disc holder with no disc inside it, here's your opportunity.

Launching a collector's edition with no game included isn't exactly unheard of - heck, EA did it nearly a decade ago with Battlefield 1 - and in fairness, buying the game and the CE separately would let you make sure you won't have to wait for the game itself if your big, bulky collector's box gets caught up in shipping. But man, that's a lot of money to pay for Dragon Age: The Veilguard without actually getting a copy of Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

